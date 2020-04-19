The number of deaths from coronavirus today rose above 500 in India after 27 casualties were reported in past 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 507, according to latest data from Ministry of Health. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 15,712 as over 1,300 new cases were reported in 24 hours. At least 2,230 people have recovered from the infection. At present, there are 12,974 active coronavirus patients in the country.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 3.72 lakh samples had been tested as on Saturday.

Maharashtra remained the worst affected state with 3,651 cases. It also recorded the highest number coronavirus casualty in the country as the death toll in the state went up to 211.

The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (1,893), Tamil Nadu (1,372), Rajasthan (1,351), Madhya Pradesh (1,407), Gujarat (1,376), Uttar Pradesh (969) and Telangana (809).

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 14

Andhra Pradesh - 603

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 35

Bihar - 86

Chandigarh - 23

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 1893

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 1376

Haryana - 225

Himachal Pradesh - 39

Jammu and Kashmir -341

Jharkhand - 34

Karnataka - 384

Kerala -400

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1407

Maharashtra - 3651

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 11

Mizoram -1

Odisha - 61

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 202

Rajasthan - 1351

Tamil Nadu - 1372

Telangana - 809

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 42

Uttar Pradesh - 969

West Bengal - 310

Across the world, the number of corornavirus cases went up to 23.28 lakh with US reporting 7.34 lakh cases, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Spain (194,416 cases), Italy (175,925), France (152,9780, Germany (143,724) and United Kingdom (115,314) are among the badly hit countries.

Globally, the total death toll has risen above 1.6 lakh with the US accounting for over 38,000 deaths. Italy reported 23,227 deaths, Spain 20,639 and France 19,323.

US President Donald Trump warned China on Saturday that it should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic, as he ratcheted up criticism of Beijing over its handling of the outbreak. He did not elaborate on what actions the US might take. (With Agency Inputs)