Coronavirus update: Deaths surge as India reports 89,129 cases in a day

India reported 89,129 new COVID-19 cases and 714 coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Saturday.

With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,23,92,260.

With 714 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,64,110. There are 6,58,909 active cases in the nation as of now.

Furthermore, 44,202 people were discharged after recovery on Friday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,15,69,241.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,46,605 samples were tested on Friday. A total of 24,69,59,192 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,30,54,295 people have been vaccinated across the country till now. From Thursday, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

