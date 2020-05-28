Delhi's novel coronavirus cases today breached the 16,000-mark after the national capital recorded more than a 1,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest number of fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day.

With 1,024 more patients testing positive in the city since Wednesday, Delhi's Covid-19 count now stands at 16,281, according to officials.

The death toll in the national capital stands at 316, the authorities added.

Of the total cases, there are currently 8,470 active patients, while 7,495 patients have been discharged after recovery from the highly contagious disease. Out of these recovered patients, 231 were discharged today, it added.

Apart from that, with the domestic flight operations resuming on 25 May in a phased manner amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, five more passengers from two different IndiGo flights that flew from Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19 today, the carrier said.

Of these infected passengers, three are from IndiGo's Delhi-Jammu flight 6E955 on Tuesday who have tested positive while two are were on board a 6E 908 Delhi-Coimbatore flight on Wednesday, the airline said.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in India has surged past 1.5 lakh today after 6,500 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coroanvirus cases now stands at 158,333, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll in the country also increased to 4,531 after 194 ore fatalities were reported in the country since Tuesday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated