Coronavirus update: Delhi's Covid-19 count reaches 2,248, death toll at 48

New Delhi: With 92 new cases and one death reported in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 2,248 on Wednesday with the toll mounting to 48.

As many as 113 people have been cured of the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Report.

A total of 724 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far.

"As many as 1,476 cases are active," the report said.

Also, among the total cases, 1,464 patients are less than 50 years of age, while 359 were between 50-59 years and 425 patients are above the age of 60 years, the Health Report said.

Among the total 48 deaths, over half (25) were of those aged 60 years or above. The age category of those below 50 years has reported 10 deaths so far while those between 50 and 59 years have reported 13 deaths.

Among the total deaths, 40 people (83 per cent) had other serious diseases as well.

The report said as on Wednesday evening, six patients are on ventilators, while 24 are in the ICU.

So far, 28,309 tests have been conducted in the city and 3,018 reports are pending. "While 2,248 reports were positive, 22,713 reports were negative," it says.

A total of 11,847 people are home quarantined across the city.

The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since the last 20 days. The total positive cases in Delhi were 97 with two deaths on March 30. By April 10, there were 903 cases with 14 deaths.

So far, Delhi has set up 90 containment zones across the city, with three new added on Wednesday.

In Delhi, daily house to house surveillance and sanitization of area under is being done in the containment zones.

"A total of 5,619 samples have been collected so far from the containment zones," the report said.

Also, the Delhi Health Department has issued an order to all the MSs/MDs/Directors of all Delhi government hospitals to make sufficient arrangements for disinfection of Hearse Van and ambulances used for transfer of COVID patients.

On Wednesday, the first meeting of the empowered group, constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities related to medical emergency management plan, availability of hospitals, isolation facilities, testing facilities and essential medical equipment, was convened.

Also, the Ubar Taxi has offered 200 taxi services for 12 hours per day, free of cost to the city government till May 3 -- the lockdown deadline.

The government has also issued an order to use these vehicles to carry non-COVID, non-critical patients from and to the hospital in coordination with CATS Ambulance Helpline.

The government has also directed for linkage of hospitals with COVID testing centres, for a provision of medical teams and other logistic support.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

