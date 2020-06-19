The COVID-19 pandemic in India grew by the highest number yet again when over 13,000 fresh cases were detected across the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra and Delhi recorded the biggest jump in cases on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also witnessed an explosion of fresh infections. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country zoomed to 380,532.
India reported 336 deaths related to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 100 fatalities while Delhi added 65 causalities on Thursday. The deadly novel virus claimed 12,573 lives in India.
On the brighter side, over 2 lakh coronavirus patients were recovered from the infection. More than 52% of the total COVID-19 cases were cured in the country.
Maharashtra confirmed a record number of COVID-19 patients on Thursday. At least 3,752 people tested positive for the infection, taking the total COVID-19 count to 120,504. With 100 deaths, the number fatalities in the state increased to 5,751.
Delhi also witnessed the biggest spike in coronavirus count on Thursday. The national capital registered 2,877 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 49,979 The death toll rose to 1,969 in Delhi.
Tamil Nadu continued to add over 2,141 coronavirus cases even on Thursday. With this, the total number of patients in the state mounted to 52,334. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the state government decided to implement 12-day lockdown in Chennai and three other districts.
India extended COVID-19 lockdown in containment zones till June 30. The restaurants, malls and religious places of worship were allowed to open elsewhere from the first week of June. The country was under world's longest lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread.
"There will not be any lockdown in the country. The four phases of lockdown is over. Unlock 1.0 is going on now. We all should discuss on what to do about Unlock 2.0 issue," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 44
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 58
Jammu and Kashmir - 5,555
Globally, coronavirus infected over 84 lakh people. More than 4.5 lakh patients succumbed to death. The United States was the worst-hit by coronavirus pandemic. America registered over 21 lakh coronavirus cases, the highest in the world. The death toll in the US surged to 1.18 lakh. India reported the fourth highest COVID-19 caseload after the US, Brazil and Russia.