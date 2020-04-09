A laboratory technician places a tag on a box containing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing kit at a sample collection centre in Ahmedabad (Reuters)
A laboratory technician places a tag on a box containing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing kit at a sample collection centre in Ahmedabad (Reuters)

Coronavirus update: Govt exempts customs duty, cess on essential medical goods

1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2020, 10:30 PM IST PTI

  • Govt removed custom duty and health cess on ventilators, face and surgical masks, personal protection equipment and Covid-19 test kits
  • These exemptions will also be applicable on inputs used to manufacture these items

New Delhi: The government on Thursday removed customs duty and health cess on ventilators, face and surgical masks, personal protection equipment and Covid-19 test kits with a view to boost availability of these products in the country to fight coronavirus pandemic.

"In the context of Covid-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the Central Government has granted exemption from basic customs duty and health cess, on the import of these goods, with immediate effect," the department of revenue said in a statement.

These exemptions will also be applicable on inputs used to manufacture these items.

"This basic customs duty exemption shall be available upto the September 30 this year," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a bicycle, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Milan, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo (REUTERS)

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases both accelerate

1 min read . 09 Apr 2020
Among imported high end phones, although Apple has been manufacturing locally, a major chunk of their popular models are imported according to various estimates. Photo: Bloomberg

Mobile handset prices may rise by 2-7% due to customs duty hike

2 min read . 05 Feb 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout