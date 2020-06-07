Gujarat Covid-19 case count crosses 20,000; Ahmedabad death toll past 1,000-mark

With 480 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's Covid-19 count has now surpassed 20,000-mark on Sunday to reach 20,097, according to state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state rose to 1,249 as 30 more patients succumbed to the highly contagious disease, it said.

Of these, Ahmedabad today recorded 21 fatalities since Saturday, pushing the death toll over 1,000 in the city alone, a health official said. Currently, Ahmedabad has reported 1,015 virus-related deaths and 14,285 confirmed Covid-19 patients.

Apart from that, a total of 319 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state on Sunday, taking the number of recovered patients to 13,643.

Currently there are 5,205 active cases in the state, with 69 patients on ventilator support. The condition of 5,138 others is stable.

As many as 2,51,686 people have been tested for the virus so far in the state.

Meanwhile, India today crossed a grim milestone of recording more than 2.46 lakh coronavirus cases since the outbreak. It is now fifth worst-hit country by the virus, surpassing that of Spain. Only US, Brazil, Russia, Spain and the UK have more coronavirus cases than India.

The death toll stood at 6,929. In past 24 hours, 9,971 fresh covid-19 cases and 287 fatalities were reported, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

