Coronavirus update: Gujarat now second after Maharashtra with 2,178 cases

With testing being ramped up to identify coronavirus patients , the graph of total number of Covid-19 infected persons is rapidly increasing in our country. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 5218 cases and 251 casualties. Gujarat overtook New Delhi in the number of corona positive patients. The state has recorded 2,178 positive cases till date.

After the fresh infections, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Ahmedabad, the worst-hit city in Gujarat, went up to 1,378, while in Surat it rose to 347, Vadodara with 194, Rajkot with 40, Bhavnagar 32, Anand 28, Bharuch 24, Gandhinagar 17, Patan and Banaskantha with 15 each, Narmada and Aravalli with 12 each, Panchmahals 11, Chotta Udepur, Mahesana and Botad with 7 each, Dahod 4, Porbandar, Kheda, Gir-Somnath, Mahisagar and Sabarkantha with 3 each and Jamnagar, Morbi and Tapi with one each.

State health authorities continuing with intensified testing, especially in hotspots of Surat and Ahmedabad, carrying out a total of 3,513 tests in the last 24 hours, where 239 were found positive and 3,274 negative. The state has carried out a total of 36,829 tests so far, out of which 2,178 have been found positive and 34,651 negative.

The total number of quarantined in the state is 30,354, where 26,590 are home quarantined, 3,436 in government facilities and 328 in private facilities.

The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (2156), Tamil Nadu (1596), Rajasthan (1659), Madhya Pradesh (1552), Uttar Pradesh (1184) and Telangana (928).

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has gone up to 19984, according to the latest data from Union Health Ministry.

