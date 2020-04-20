With 93 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the state, Gujarat reported a total of 1,939 Covid-19 cases in the state, according to the health official. Along with that, four more deaths were recorded today, taking the toll to 71, the official added.

Out of the total cases, 131 patients have recovered, the state health department informed.

Earlier on Monday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in India today surged to 17,656, after 1,540 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with that, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country increased to 559, it said.

Share Via