Indian fishermen, who said they were refused entry at two ports after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), wait to get their health checkup after they disembarked from their boats after travelling in the Arabian Sea to reach to their home state Maharashtra from the western state of Gujarat, in Dahanu in Palghar district in Maharashtra, India, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande (REUTERS)

1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2020, 08:41 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • With four more deaths recorded today, Gujarat's toll increases to 71, the state health department said
  • Out of the total coronavirus cases, 131 patients have recovered

With 93 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the state, Gujarat reported a total of 1,939 Covid-19 cases in the state, according to the health official. Along with that, four more deaths were recorded today, taking the toll to 71, the official added.

Out of the total cases, 131 patients have recovered, the state health department informed.

Earlier on Monday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in India today surged to 17,656, after 1,540 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with that, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country increased to 559, it said.

