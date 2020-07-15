The number of fresh coronavirus cases in India rose a record 29,429 today, pushing its overall tally to 936181, even as the recovery rate further improved. The death toll climbed to 24309 with 582 people succumbing to the infection in past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry's latest data.

In past 24 hours, 20572 patients were declared cured, taking the number of recoveries to 592031. This is the highest ever patients cured in a single day. There are 319840 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country. The recovery rate currently stands at 63.23% while the number of recoveries exceed active cases by 2.72 lakh.

This is the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The testing lab network in the country has been further strengthened with 1,200 labs in the country - 852 labs in the government sector and 348 private labs - offering covid diagnostic facilities, the government said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1.24 crore samples had been tested for COVID-19 till July 14, including 3.2 lakh samples tested on Tuesday.

Human clinical trials for a vaccine for COVID-19 has been initiated in the country with approximately 1,000 volunteers participating in the exercise for each of the two indigenously developed vaccine candidates, the ICMR said on Tuesday.

With the number of COVID-19 cases crossing the nine lakh-mark on Tuesday, the health ministry said that 86 per cent of the total active cases are confined to 10 affected states with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounting for 50 per cent of them.

Despite being the second-most populous country of the world, the daily growth rate of new COVID-19 cases in India has been coming down continuously from around 38.2 per cent in March to 3.24 per cent on July 12, Rajesh Bhushan, the officer on special duty in the Health Ministry, told a press briefing. (With Agency Inputs

