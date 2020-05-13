NEW DELHI : As the number of coronavirus cases continue to increase in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting a household level cross-sectional survey to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection in India. The population-based sero survey, being done in collaboration with other key stakeholders, will cover 24,000 adults distributed equally across four strata of districts categorised on the basis of COVID-19 cases, the ICMR said in a statement.

The survey would be conducted in 69 districts of 21 states and Union Territories. Participating states include Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar.

According to an expert associated with the survey, the exercise can help to ascertain if there has been community transmission of the respiratory disease in these areas.

"The ICMR, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and National Centre for Disease Control with support from state health departments and key stakeholders, including WHO, India is conducting a community based sero-survey to estimate the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Indian population," the statement said.

The survey is coordinated by ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) and National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), Chennai.

The survey will involve collection of venous blood samples from 400 randomly selected individuals (one per household) from 10 clusters in each district.

As part of the study, people from Red, Orange and Green zones in a district will be tested for COVID-19 at random to check if they have developed antibodies against the infection even though they are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.

"Sera from these individuals will be tested for presence of IgG antibodies using ELISA test developed by ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The results of the survey will provide information about spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19) in different parts of the country," the ICMR said.

The officials said the study would have started earlier as it was planned to be conducted with the rapid antibody test kits brought from China. But after these test kits showed inaccurate results in some places, the study had to be postponed.

