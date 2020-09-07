Coronavirus update: India passes Brazil, now has world's second-highest cases

India on Monday touched the grim distinction of recording the second most higest number of covid-19 cases globally.

India surpassed Brazil with 42,04,614 cases and is now behind the USA which has recorded 6.29 million covid-19 cases. Brazil has registered 4.14 million case.

India's covid-19 death toll breached the 71,000 mark as 1016 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 71,642.

The country registered a hike of more than 90,000 cases for the second time in a single day as 90,802 new cases covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 42,04,614.

The total covid-19 case tally stands at 42,04,614 at including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrate and 71,642 deaths according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health.

India has already been recording more number of fresh cases than Brazil for the last few days.

Brazil recorded 14,521 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 447 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In terms of deaths caused by covid-19, too, India is currently at the third spot after the US and Brazil with a total of 71,642 people succumbing to the highly infectious disease.

Brazil has registered 4.14 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 126,650, according to ministry data.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths followed by Brazil India,Mexico and Britain.

are 8,82,542 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 20.99 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,95,51,507 samples have been tested up to September 6 with 7,20,362 samples being tested on Sunday.

The only comforting factor for India is that the covid-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped below 2% and is on a continuous decline, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The data published by the Union Ministry shows that the CFR was 2.15 per cent on August 1 and stands at 1.72 per cent on September 6.

The data further shows that the average weekly CFR was 1.97 per cent for the week of August 10 to August 16. The average weekly CFR has dropped to 1.75 per cent for the week of August 31 to September 6.

In cumulative terms, five states account for more than 60% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra contributes most to the active caseload, ,followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which stands at 6.10%.

