NEW DELHI : In a detailed study of 200 countries, Switzerland has been found to be the safest place on earth to escape from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while India has been ranked amongst the second most riskiest group of countries in the third tier.

India ranks 56th in the COVID-19 ranking of 200 countries by Deep Knowledge Group. The first tier comprises a list of 20 most safe countries while those in the fourth tier are amongst the riskiest lot. The study focusses on nations and their safety capability against the pandemic.

Top 10 safest countries from coronavirus:

1) Switzerland

2) Germany

3) Israel

4) Singapore

5) Japan

6) Austria

7) China

8) Australia

9) New Zealand

10) South Korea

The United States of America (USA), which has the largest number of coronavirus cases now, ranks two notches below India in the list. India, where the total number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 2.76 lakh, has fared better than countries like France, Russia, UK, South Africa and Brazil. Pakistan, on the other hand, is ranked at 148th position our of a total of 200 nations.

The 250-page study listed Switzerland as the safest country while South Sudan was ranked at 200th.

"Switzerland and Germany achieve the #1 and #2 positions in this new special case study specifically because of their economy's resilience, and due to the careful ways in which they are attempting to relax lockdown and economic freezing mandates in a fact and science-based manner, without sacrificing public health and safety," the study said.

Other than Pakistan, China was ranked at seventh position with a score of 717.

