Coronavirus update: India records 18,327 new cases, active tally at 1.80 lakh

India witnessed a spike of 18,327 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. 14,234 discharges and 108 deaths were recorded during this period.

The country's coronavirus tally has reached 1,11,92,088 including 1,08,54,128 recoveries and 1,57,656 deaths. At present, there are 1,80,304 active coronavirus cases.

According to the ministry's data till March 5, a total of 1,94,97,704 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

With 90,055 active coronavirus infections, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country. Kerala follows with 43,856 active cases.

A total of 22,06,92,677 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to March 5, of these, 7,51,935 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

