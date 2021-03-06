Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Coronavirus update: India records 18,327 new cases, active tally at 1.80 lakh

Coronavirus update: India records 18,327 new cases, active tally at 1.80 lakh

At present, there are 1,80,304 active coronavirus cases.
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Staff Writer

A total of 1,94,97,704 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

India witnessed a spike of 18,327 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. 14,234 discharges and 108 deaths were recorded during this period.

India witnessed a spike of 18,327 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. 14,234 discharges and 108 deaths were recorded during this period.

The country's coronavirus tally has reached 1,11,92,088 including 1,08,54,128 recoveries and 1,57,656 deaths. At present, there are 1,80,304 active coronavirus cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

COVAX delivered 20 mn doses to world's poor in first week of distribution: WHO

2 min read . 09:25 AM IST

PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia today

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST

Republicans urge Biden to not accept India's proposal at WTO on Covid-19

3 min read . 09:07 AM IST

China-Pakistan's all-weather multi-role fighter JF-17 turns out to be failure

3 min read . 08:47 AM IST

The country's coronavirus tally has reached 1,11,92,088 including 1,08,54,128 recoveries and 1,57,656 deaths. At present, there are 1,80,304 active coronavirus cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

COVAX delivered 20 mn doses to world's poor in first week of distribution: WHO

2 min read . 09:25 AM IST

PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia today

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST

Republicans urge Biden to not accept India's proposal at WTO on Covid-19

3 min read . 09:07 AM IST

China-Pakistan's all-weather multi-role fighter JF-17 turns out to be failure

3 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the ministry's data till March 5, a total of 1,94,97,704 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

With 90,055 active coronavirus infections, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country. Kerala follows with 43,856 active cases.

A total of 22,06,92,677 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to March 5, of these, 7,51,935 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.