OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Coronavirus update: India records 18,599 cases in a day, active tally up again

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country saw an increase in the last 24 hours with 18,599 new cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

As many as 97 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,57,853.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Outstation passengers undergo Covid-19 tests on their arrival at Thane railway station, as Maharashtra sees renewed spike in coronavirus cases, in Thane on February 21. (File photo)

Maharashtra Covid-19 update: 36 people test positive in state assembly

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Govt said on Sunday that the deadline for rolling out FASTags for all vehicles plying through toll plazas will not be extended

High peak-hour charges reduce toll plaza rush

1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
A view of the Parliament House seen as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats

TMC asks for adjournment of parliament over assembly polls as budget session resumes

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Think of us as citizens and working women, not your relatives. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint<br />

Women in India not safe in public places: LocalCircles survey

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST

The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 1,12,29,398, including 1,88,747 active cases and 1,08,82,798 recoveries.

India is currently in the midst of the second phase of the vaccination drive, with as many as 2,09,89,010 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 22,19,68,271 COVID-19 tests have been reported so far, including 5,37,764 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continued to be one of the worst affected states with 10,187 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.

After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health department said.

Kerala recorded 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related deaths on Sunday taking the total affected in the state to 10.77 lakh and the toll to 4,300.

TRENDING STORIESSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - and EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it. (Bloomberg)

EU regulator urges caution on Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 06:47 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout