The number of COVID-19 cases in the country saw an increase in the last 24 hours with 18,599 new cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

As many as 97 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,57,853.

The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 1,12,29,398, including 1,88,747 active cases and 1,08,82,798 recoveries.

India is currently in the midst of the second phase of the vaccination drive, with as many as 2,09,89,010 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 22,19,68,271 COVID-19 tests have been reported so far, including 5,37,764 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continued to be one of the worst affected states with 10,187 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.

After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health department said.

Kerala recorded 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related deaths on Sunday taking the total affected in the state to 10.77 lakh and the toll to 4,300.

