India's COVID-19 count rose sharply on Friday with states confirming over 650 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in the country climbed to 6,412. Maharashtra witnessed a record surge in COVID-19 patients as 229 fresh cases reported on Thursday.

As many as 30 people passed away due to COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the country to 199. At least 15 people died only in Maharashtra, bringing the toll in the state to 99. Maharashtra accounts for over 40% of all cornavirus deaths in the country.

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is severely affected by coronavirus outbreak. The coronavirus cases in the state increased to 834 after 96 cases were confirmed in last 24 hours.

In Rajasthan, 80 fresh cases were recorded. The total count in the state surged to 463. Gujarat also recorded its biggest spike with 76 new cases in last 24 hours. The state so far confirmed 17 deaths related to COVID-19 infection.

Kerala was the first case to report coronavirus case in the country. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 357. Two deaths were reported from Kerala.

Uttar Pradesh confirmed nearly 50 new case on Thursday. The total COVID-19 count in the state rose to 410. Delhi also recorded 51 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in Delhi surged to 720.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) updated its testing strategy for COVID-19 patients in India. The revised strategy mentioned that asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between "day 5 and day 14" of coming in his or her contact.

ICMR will test all symptomatic individuals with an international travel history in last 14 days. All symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases will also be examined. Besides, all symptomatic health care workers will also be checked for COVID-19 infection.

Along with that, testing of all patients with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and cough and/or shortness of breath) will be done. ICMR will also conduct tests in COVID-19 hotspots identified by ministry of wealth and family welfare.

As many as 1,30,000 samples were tested for coronavirus in the country, according to an ICMR official. Over 6,000 tested positive for COVID-19 infection. "If we see the positivity rate ranged between 3 to 5% in the last one and half months and it has not increased substantially," he said.

