India's COVID-19 tally touched 6,73,165 cases today, including 24,850 cases reported in 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day. The death toll rose to 19268 with 613 new fatalities in 24 hours, according to data released from the Union Health Ministry today morning.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 4,09,082, including 14,856 declared cured in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate currently stands at 60.76%. There are 2,44,814 active cases of the novel coronavirus currently in the country. The gap between recovered patients and active cases stands at 1,64,268.

During the last 24 hours, 2.48 lakh samples were tested for Covid-19, pushing the cumulative number of tests to about 98 lakh.

"The efforts to expand the testing labs network in the country have led to their numbers increasing very day. There are as many as 1087 labs in the country, including 780 labs in the government sector and 307 private labs," the government said in a statement.

This is the third consecutive day when coronavirus cases have increased by more than 20,000.

Among the states, Maharashtra has accounted for over 2 lakh cases and 8,671 deaths so far. Delhi has reported 97,200 cases and 3,004 deaths and Tamil Nadu 1,07,001 cases and 1,450 deaths.

Meanwhile, medical research body ICMR has defended its move to fast-track clinical trials for a planned launch of coronavirus vaccine by August 15, saying the process was exactly in accordance with globally accepted norms. The ICMR has identified 12 clinical trial sites, including medical institutions and hospitals, for the vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' being developed in collaboration with Bharat Biotech International Limited(BBIL).

Separately, Cadila Healthcare has received approval from authorities to start human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine contender.

Across the world, the total number of covid-19 cases has jumped to 1.12 crore with the US reporting 28.38 lakh cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll has reached 5.3 lakh, including 1.29 lakh reported by the US.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via