NEW DELHI : Showing no signs of a slowdown, India recorded a spike of 34,884 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. With 671 casualties reported in a day, the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 26,273.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 10,38,716, including 3,58,692 active cases and 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated patients, according to government data. This is the seventh consecutive day when more than 28,000 cases were recorded.

Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the deadly virus -- has a total of 2,92,589 coronavirus cases and 11,452 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,60,907 cases and 2,315 deaths due to COVID-19, Delhi has reported a total of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths due to the virus.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 1,34,33,742 samples were tested for COVID-19 till yesterday. Out of them 3,61,024 samples were tested yesterday.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, the Union health ministry has asked these states to make renewed efforts to contain transmission of the virus and keep case fatality rate below 1%.

India's total confirmed cases had surpassed 1 million yesterday. India now has the third highest number of cases after the United States and Brazil. Global coronavirus infections passed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time there has been a surge of 1 million cases in under 100 hours.

The pandemic, which was first reported in China in early January, has now killed more than 590,000 people in almost seven months, edging towards the upper range of yearly influenza deaths reported worldwide.

Critical of the government's handling of the pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said if it keeps spreading at the current pace then there will be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10.

