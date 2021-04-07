Subscribe
Coronavirus update: India records over 1.15 lakh new Covid-19 cases, the highest ever

Coronavirus update: India records over 1.15 lakh new Covid-19 cases, the highest ever

Beneficiaries waiting to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at Poddar Hospital, in Mumbai.
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 1,17,92,135 people have recovered from the infection in the country with 59,856 recoveries in the last 24 hours

India on Wednesday recorded 1,15,736 daily Covid-19 cases, taking the country's overall tally to 1,28,01,785 even as the government cautioned that the next four weeks are "very very critical" and sought people's participation to control the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of Covid-19 cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time this year. India on Sunday registered an all-time high of 1,03,558 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The country's death toll went up to 1,66,177 after 630 new fatalities were registered in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases rose for the 28th straight day to 8,43,473, breaching the eight-lakh mark. As many as 1,17,92,135 people have recovered from the infection in the country with 59,856 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered crossed 8,70,77,474, the health ministry data showed today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,14,39,598 samples have been tested up to 6 April with 12,08,329 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday with Health Ministers, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health) of States/UTs of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan.

These states have been reporting a very high rise in daily cases and daily mortality because of Covid-19 in the last two weeks.

As the Centre warned that Covid-19 is spreading faster in the country than during the last year, Vardhan said it seems that people have given 'Tilanjali' (abandon) to measures like wearing masks to combat the disease.

Facing growing calls for expanding the Covid vaccination drive to cover all age groups, the Centre also appeared to be veering towards the view to make those above 18 years of age eligible for the jabs. At present, only those above 45 years are allowed to take the vaccine.

The Indian Medical Association(IMA) has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that vaccination be allowed for all people above the age of 18 years.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray had earlier requested PM Modi to relax the age limit for the vaccination. Karnataka, Punjab and Rajasthan had also made similar suggestions in the recent weeks.

