India's COVID-19 count saw the biggest jump as the states had confirmed 10,965 new cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased 2.97 lakh, according to the data released by ministry of health and family affairs. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — three worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic — witnessed the highest spike in daily COVID-19 count.

The death toll from the COVID-19 virus spiralled to 396 in last 24 hours. Coronavirus killed 8,498 people in the country. Maharashtra recorded 152 deaths on Thursday — highest number of fatalities in a day.

The number of active coronavirus patients in the country stood at 141,842. Over 49% of the total coronavirus patients were recovered from the infection since the outbreak.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 count inched towards the grim milestone of 1 lakh-mark. At least 3,607 people had tested positive for the virus in last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 count in the state to 97,648. Over 1,500 fresh cases were detected in Mumbai. The death toll in Maharashtra crossed 3,500-mark.

Tamil Nadu also registered a record hike in its daily coronavirus tally. At least 1,875 fresh cases were confirmed in last 24 hours. At 38,716, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number COVID-19 patients after Maharashtra.

The coronavirus pandemic was on a rise in the national capital. Delhi recorded 1,877 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours — highest in a single day. Delhi's COVID-19 count reached 34,687 on Thursday.

Amid continuous surge in fresh cases in Mumbai and Delhi in last few day, the central government said that "India is not in the community transmission stage of the coronavirus pandemic."

“We have to continue with our strategy of testing, tracing, tracking, quarantine and containment measures; we should not give up our guard on these," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

West Bengal also saw a sharp increase in daily COVID-19 tally. With 440 people testing positive in last 24 hours, the coronavirus count in the state surged to 9,768. The fatalities due to coronavirus pandemic rose to 442 in Bengal.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 38

Andhra Pradesh - 5,429

Arunchal Pradesh - 61

Assam - 3,319

Bihar - 5,913

Chandigarh - 332

Chhattisgarh - 1,398

Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 30

Delhi - 34,687

Goa - 417

Gujarat - 22,032

Haryana - 5,968

Himachal Pradesh - 470

Jammu and Kashmir - 4,574

Jharkhand - 1,599

Karnataka - 6,245

Kerala - 2,244

Ladakh - 135

Madhya Pradesh - 10,241

Maharashtra - 97,648

Manipur - 366

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 102

Nagaland - 128

Odisha - 3,386

Puducherry - 157

Punjab - 2,887

Rajasthan - 11,838

Sikkim - 14

Tamil Nadu - 38,716

Telangana - 4,320

Tripura - 913

Uttarakhand - 1,643

Uttar Pradesh - 12,088

West Bengal - 9,768

Globally, coronavirus infected over 75 lakh people. More than 4.2 lakh people lost their lives due to pandemic. The United States was the only country to record over 20 lakh COVID-19 cases. At least 1.13 lakh coronavirus patients died in the US since the outbreak. India overtook the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit nation by pandemic.

