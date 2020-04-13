Amid several states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu , and others extending lockdown till 30 April, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country surged past 9,000 on Monday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

"Total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus are 9,352," the Health Ministry said in an 5 pm update.

According to the latest tally, the coronavirus deaths have surged by 51 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 324. The earlier tally stood at 273 deaths.

"Till yesterday, we conducted 2,06,212 Covid-19 tests," said Raman R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He also stressed on the fact that there was no need to worry as the institute has a stock with which they can conduct tests for next six weeks easily.

Of the total cases, 8,048 are active cases of Covid-19, 979 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital and one person migrated to another country.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with nearly 2,000 cases. More than 1,000 case were confirmed from Mumbai, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,985. Death toll in the state reached 149. Madhya Pradesh recorded the second-highest number of deaths with total 43 people losing their lives to the highly contagious disease in the state.

The total number of patients crossed 1,100-mark in Delhi and Tamil Nadu with 1,176 and 1,075 positive cases, respectively. The death toll in the national capital was at 24.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh - 432

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 31

Bihar - 64

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 31

Delhi - 1154

Goa -7

Gujarat - 539

Haryana - 185

Himachal Pradesh - 32

Jammu and Kashmir - 245

Jharkhand -19

Karnataka - 247

Kerala -376

Ladakh - 15

Madhya Pradesh - 604

Maharashtra - 1985

Manipur - 2

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 54

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 167

Rajasthan - 812

Tamil Nadu - 1075

Telangana - 562

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 35

Uttar Pradesh - 483

West Bengal - 152

Moreover, the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, which is supposed to end tomorrow, may see a possible extension. The prime minister Narendra Modi is likely to talk about the lockdown situation in the country tomorrow at 10 am."Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," PMO India tweeted.

Further, to curb the spread of the virus outbreak, several states, including Delhi have identified containment zones or hotspots that are now completely sealed.

Globally, the novel coronavirus cases have shot past 1.85 million people and killed at least 114,000 worldwide, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University. New York state alone has more cases than any country. Italy has its lowest number of new deaths in three weeks, saying 431 people died in the past day to bring its total to 19,899. China reported 108 fresh cases of coronavirus, including 98 from people returning from other countries.

