Coronavirus update: India's active covid cases drop below 4 lakh mark

India recorded 32,981 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country to 3,96,7298, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With 39,109 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered COVID-19 patients stand at 91,39,901.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,77,203, including 3,96,7298 active cases and 91,39,901 recoveries. With 391 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,573.

According to the Ministry, India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 29th day in a row. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

With India recording more recoveries than the new COVID-19 cases for the last nine days, the active coronavirus caseload dropped to 3.96 lakh on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Delhi reported 2,706 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 5,92,250 including 5,57,914 recoveries. The death toll surged to 9,643 after 69 succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Delhi health department said on Monday.

Kerala reported 4,777 fresh COVID-19 cases and 5,217 recoveries on Sunday. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases in the state are 60,924 and 5,27,911 respectively, according to state health department.

