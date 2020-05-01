The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has surged to 35,365 after 1,755 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Death toll in the also increased by 77 to 1,152, it said.

Currently, there are 25,148 active Covid-19 patients in the country, while 9,064 people have been discharged or cured. One patient has migrated from the country. Apart from that, the total number of confirmed cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

Speaking at the press briefing today, Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said that till Friday morning, as many as 1,993 positive cases reported; the total number of positive cases was 35,043.

Aggrawal also added that state and district administrations must ensure through focused efforts that 'Red' and 'Orange' zone district to break the chain of transmission through "effective and stringent containment measure".

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs said, "MHA has today allowed movement of stranded students, migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims, etc via rail as well. States and Railway Board will make necessary arrangements."

She also said that MHA has reiterated to all states that no separate passes are required for traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks etc.

Moreover, PD Vaghela, Chairman, Empowered Group-3 informed, "Demand for PPE kits has been projected at 2.01 crore in India. We have placed orders for 2.22 crore kits out of which 1.42 crore kits are being procured in the domestic market. 1.87 lakh kits are being produced daily in the country." Further, he added that there is a total demand of 75,000 ventilators and 19,398 ventilators are currently available while 60,884 ventilators have been ordered. Moreover, "We have ordered 1.49 crore N95 masks from domestic manufacturers," he said.

Talking about the availability of the RT-PCR kits in India, Vaghela said,"ICMR has placed an order for 21.35 lakh kits. We have received 13.75 lakh kits so far. The demand for the testing kits stand at 35 lakh." He even said, "Over 4 lakh oxygen cylinders available, which is sufficient for now along with orders for 1 lakh more cylinders have been placed."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to be the most affected state in the country with a total number of positive coronavirus cases shot past 10,000 to 10,498 while the death toll stood at 459.

In terms of the cases reported, Maharashtra was followed by Gujarat at 4,395 cases, Delhi at 3,515 cases and Madhya Pradesh at 2,719 cases. Telangana was the latest state to cross more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1463

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 42

Bihar - 426

Chandigarh - 56

Chhattisgarh - 40

Delhi - 3515

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 4395

Haryana - 313

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir -614

Jharkhand - 111

Karnataka - 576

Kerala - 497

Ladakh -22

Madhya Pradesh - 2719

Maharashtra - 10498

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 143

Puducherry - 8

Punjab - 357

Rajasthan - 2584

Tamil Nadu -2323

Telangana - 1039

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 57

Uttar Pradesh - 2281

West Bengal - 795

Out of these, 393 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing, the data stated.

The Ministry of Home Affairs today gave a green signal to the railway ministry to run special trains for stranded migrant labourers and tourists to return home.

The first train carrying migrant workers and labourers from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand started at 5 am today.

Globally, the novel coronavirus cases have surged past 3.3 million while more than 234,000 deaths were reported across the world. The number of infected people due to Covid-19 in the United States crossed one million and the fatalities rose past 63,000. US is currently the hardest hit country in the world in terms of total number of cases recorded followed by Spain (239,639) and Italy (205,463).

Share Via