As the number of novel coronavirus cases in India increased to 1,329 in last 24 hours, the total count of Covid-19 cases the country surged to 18,985 on Tuesday, according to the latest data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with that, the country has recorded 603 deaths since the outbreak after 44 deaths were reported since yesterday.

So far, India has 15,112 active cases. There are also 77 foreign nationals who are affected by the virus, the ministry said.

Apart from that, there are at least 3,259 patients who have been discharged or cured from the highly contagious disease and one has migrated from the country.

Lav Aggrawal from Health Ministry said that at least 3,252 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday morning, showing that the recovery rate has gone up to over 17.47%, an improvement over 14.75% on Monday.

Aggrawal also added, "61 additional districts from 23 States/UT have not reported any fresh cases in last 14 days. 4 new districts have been included in the list-Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli & Washim in Maharashtra."

Head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar on Tuesday said that 4,49,810 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far in India. Out of these, 35,852 samples were tested on Monday.

The ICMR also advised all states not to use new rapid antibody test for Covid-19 for two days and said that it will investigate issue of faulty kits.

Meanwhile, crossing the 4,600-mark in registering coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state. The total number of cases in the state surged to 4,669 with 232 deaths. The highest number of cases were reported from Mumbai with more than 3,000 positive Covid-19 patients

Maharashtra was followed by Delhi, which has crossed 2,000-mark with 2,081 cases and 47 deaths, according to the latest data. Gujarat is the latest in the list after Delhi to cross 2,000-mark as well. The other states that crossed the 1,500-mark in the number of coronavirus cases in descending order are Rajashtan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Maharashtra and Delhi, the other most-affected states according to the deaths recorded are Madhya Pradesh (76), Gujarat (77), Telangana (23), Andhra Pradesh (22), Uttar Pradesh (20), Punjab (16), Karnataka (17), Tamil Nadu (17), Rajasthan (25), West Bengal (12), Jammu and Kashmir (5), Kerala (3), Jharkhand (2), Haryana (3) and Bihar (2). Meghalaya, Odisha, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and have reported one death each.

However, as a good news, all coronavirus positive cases in Goa and Manipur are now negative, informed respective state officials. Moreover, the health ministry added that Covid-19 growth has declined in Odisha and Kerala.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 16

Andhra Pradesh - 757

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 35

Bihar - 114

Chandigarh - 26

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 2081

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 2066

Haryana - 254

Himachal Pradesh - 39

Jammu and Kashmir - 368

Jharkhand -46

Karnataka - 415

Kerala - 408

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1540

Maharashtra - 4669

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 11

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 74

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 245

Rajasthan - 1576

Tamil Nadu - 1520

Telangana - 919

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 46

Uttar Pradesh - 1294

West Bengal - 392

The Union health ministry has issued guidelines to be followed on detection of suspect or confirmed COVID-19 cases. Along with that, it has also sent guidelines to states saying that while focus is on COVID-19, other services like dialysis, HIV and cancer treatments should be provided.

Across the world, the total number of novel coronavirus cases have shot past 2.4 million with over 1.65 million deaths, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University data.

France registered more than 20,000 deaths from the virus on Monday, becoming the fourth country to pass that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, and the pace of increase in fatalities and infections sped up again after several days of slowing.