With 1,324 fresh cases registered in the last 24 hours, the total number of novel coronavirus count in India crossed more than 16,000 to reach 16,116 confirmed cases so far, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Along with that, the country's death toll has increased to 519, it said.

According to the Sunday morning data from the health ministry, at least 2,230 people have recovered from the infection, showing that the recovery rate has gone up to over 14.2%, an improvement over 13.85% on Saturday and 13% on Friday. There are currently 13,295 active patients in the country while 2,301 patients have been discharged or cured from the highly contagious disease. One patient has migrated from the country. There are also 77 foreign nationals who are affected by the virus. The mortality rate for COVID-19 cases in India is around 3.2%. It also said that there are 755 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and 1,389 dedicated healthcare centres set up in country.

During the press briefing on Sunday evening, Lav Aggrawal from Health Ministry said that 54 districts in 23 States/Union Territories didn't report any cases in last 14 days.

Aggrawal also added, "Historical data across the world show that there is not a big percentage of asymptomatic persons testing Covid-19 positive. It's important for us to be aware of this challenge. High risk asymptomatic persons are part of sampling criteria. We need to test and monitor them."

Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, ICMR said, "We have done 3,86,791 tests so far. Yesterday 37,173 tests were done, out of these 29,287 tests were done in labs of ICMR network. 7,886 tested in private sector labs."

Earlier, on Saturday, Aggrwal had said that 14.4% of the deceased were in the age group of 0-45 years, 10.3% in age group of 45 - 60 years, 33.1% in age group of 60 - 75 years and 42.2% above 75 years. This implied 75.3% of the dead were above 60 years of age.

The latest state-wise data shows that with more than 3,600 positive cases, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state. The total number of cases in the state surged to 3,651 with 211 deaths. The highest number of cases were reported from Mumbai with more than 2,110 positive Covid-19 patients.

Maharashtra was followed by Delhi, which is now nearing the 2,000-mark with 1,893 cases and 43 deaths, according to the latest data. The other states that crossed the 1,300-mark in the number of coronavirus cases in descending order are Madhya Pradesh, Gyujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. Uttar Pradesh became the next state in the country after these to top 1,000 cases.

Apart from Maharashtra and Delhi, the other most-affected states according to the deaths recorded are Gujarat (58), Telangana (18), Madhya Pradesh (70), Punjab (16), Karnataka (14), West Bengal (12), Jammu and Kashmir (5), Uttar Pradesh (17) Kerala (3), Jharkhand (2), Andhra Pradesh (15) Rajasthan (11) Haryana (3), Tamil Nadu (15) and Bihar (2), Meghalaya, Odisha, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and have reported one death each.

In a positive note, all coronavirus positive cases in Goa are now negative, informed state's Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane.

Here is the total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 14

Andhra Pradesh - 603

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 35

Bihar -86

Chandigarh - 23

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 1893

Goa - 7

Gujarat -1604

Haryana - 233

Himachal Pradesh - 39

Jammu and Kashmir - 341

Jharkhand - 35

Karnataka - 384

Kerala - 400

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1407

Maharashtra - 3651

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 11

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 61

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 219

Rajasthan - 1351

Tamil Nadu - 1372

Telangana - 844

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 42

Uttar Pradesh - 1084

West Bengal - 310

Globally, the novel coronavirus cases have shot past 2.3 million with US reporting 7.34 lakh cases, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Spain (194,416 cases), Italy (175,925), France (152,9780, Germany (143,724) and United Kingdom (115,314) are among the badly hit countries.

Over 1.6 lakh people across the world have lost their lives to the virus. The United States, now the worst-hit country, recorded 39,090 deaths with 735,287 infections . At least 66,819 patients have recovered in the country. Italy is the next most-affected country with 23,227 deaths and 175,925 confirmed infections.