The COVID-19 pandemic in India grew by the highest number yet on Monday when 8,392 fresh cases were detected across the country in last 24 hours. Maharashtra continued to add over 2,000 new cases while Delhi saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 190,535.
The number of deaths from coronavirus infection were on the rise. The states recorded 230 coronavirus related fatalities in last 24 hours. Coronavirus claimed 5,394 lives in India. The mortality rate in India stood at 2.8%, one of the lowest in the world.
With a record spike in last 24 hours, India overtook France to become the seventh worst-affected country by coronavirus pandemic across the world, according to the data released by John Hopkins University.
Maharashtra added 2,487 cases on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 67,655. The state also recorded highest deaths in India. The death toll in the state increased to 2,286.
Delhi saw highest jump in coronavirus cases as 1,295 people had tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 19,844.
The daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu hit a new high on Sunday. The state confirmed 1,149 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, bringing the coronavirus count to 22,333.
Ont the brighter, the number of people who have recovered from the infection crossed 90,000-mark. Over 4,500 people were recovered on Sunday. Nearly 49% of total coronavirus patients were cured so far.
India decided to extend COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 in containment zones. The restaurants, malls and religious places were allowed to open elsewhere from June. The country was under world's longest lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread. The states will prepare for a phased unlocking of curbs to restart the economy. The Centre delegated more power to states in framing rules, especially in the containment zones. Maharashtra allowed staggered lifting of lockdown from June 3 in three phases.
Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33
Andhra Pradesh - 3,679
Arunchal Pradesh - 4
Assam - 1,272
Bihar - 3,815
Chandigarh - 293
Chhattisgarh - 498
Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2
Delhi - 19,844
Goa - 70
Gujarat - 16,779
Haryana - 2,091
Himachal Pradesh - 331
Jammu and Kashmir - 2,446
Jharkhand - 610
Karnataka - 3,221
Kerala - 1,269
Ladakh - 74
Madhya Pradesh - 8,089
Maharashtra - 67,655
Manipur - 71
Meghalaya - 27
Nagaland - 43
Odisha - 1,948
Puducherry - 70
Punjab - 2,263
Rajasthan - 8,831
Sikkim - 1
Tamil Nadu - 22,333
Telangana - 2,698
Tripura - 313
Uttarakhand - 907
Uttar Pradesh - 7,823
West Bengal - 5,501
Globally, coronavirus infected over 61 lakh people. The death toll from the infection rose to 3.72 lakh across the globe. The United States was the worst hit by coronavirus pandemic. The country recorded 17 lakh coronavirus cases and over 1 lakh deaths. After America, Brazil reported the highest number of COVID-19 infection. Over 5 lakh people tested positive in the South American country.
