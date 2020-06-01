The COVID-19 pandemic in India grew by the highest number yet on Monday when 8,392 fresh cases were detected across the country in last 24 hours. Maharashtra continued to add over 2,000 new cases while Delhi saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 190,535.

The number of deaths from coronavirus infection were on the rise. The states recorded 230 coronavirus related fatalities in last 24 hours. Coronavirus claimed 5,394 lives in India. The mortality rate in India stood at 2.8%, one of the lowest in the world.

With a record spike in last 24 hours, India overtook France to become the seventh worst-affected country by coronavirus pandemic across the world, according to the data released by John Hopkins University.

Maharashtra added 2,487 cases on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 67,655. The state also recorded highest deaths in India. The death toll in the state increased to 2,286.

Delhi saw highest jump in coronavirus cases as 1,295 people had tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 19,844.

The daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu hit a new high on Sunday. The state confirmed 1,149 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, bringing the coronavirus count to 22,333.

Ont the brighter, the number of people who have recovered from the infection crossed 90,000-mark. Over 4,500 people were recovered on Sunday. Nearly 49% of total coronavirus patients were cured so far.

India decided to extend COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 in containment zones. The restaurants, malls and religious places were allowed to open elsewhere from June. The country was under world's longest lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread. The states will prepare for a phased unlocking of curbs to restart the economy. The Centre delegated more power to states in framing rules, especially in the containment zones. Maharashtra allowed staggered lifting of lockdown from June 3 in three phases.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 3,679

Arunchal Pradesh - 4

Assam - 1,272

Bihar - 3,815

Chandigarh - 293

Chhattisgarh - 498

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2

Delhi - 19,844

Goa - 70

Gujarat - 16,779

Haryana - 2,091

Himachal Pradesh - 331

Jammu and Kashmir - 2,446

Jharkhand - 610

Karnataka - 3,221

Kerala - 1,269

Ladakh - 74

Madhya Pradesh - 8,089

Maharashtra - 67,655

Manipur - 71

Meghalaya - 27

Nagaland - 43

Odisha - 1,948

Puducherry - 70

Punjab - 2,263

Rajasthan - 8,831

Sikkim - 1

Tamil Nadu - 22,333

Telangana - 2,698

Tripura - 313

Uttarakhand - 907

Uttar Pradesh - 7,823

West Bengal - 5,501

Globally, coronavirus infected over 61 lakh people. The death toll from the infection rose to 3.72 lakh across the globe. The United States was the worst hit by coronavirus pandemic. The country recorded 17 lakh coronavirus cases and over 1 lakh deaths. After America, Brazil reported the highest number of COVID-19 infection. Over 5 lakh people tested positive in the South American country.

