India decided to extend COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 in containment zones. The restaurants, malls and religious places were allowed to open elsewhere from June. The country was under world's longest lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread. The states will prepare for a phased unlocking of curbs to restart the economy. The Centre delegated more power to states in framing rules, especially in the containment zones. Maharashtra allowed staggered lifting of lockdown from June 3 in three phases.