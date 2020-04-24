India witnessed a big jump in the number of novel coronaviurus cases in the country after recording 1,752 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed Covid-19 cases today have increased to 23,452, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Additionally, with 37 more deaths, the death toll due to the infection rose to 723, it said.

So far, India has 17,915 active cases. There are also 77 foreign nationals who are affected by the virus, the ministry said.

Apart from that, 4,813 patients who were infected with Covid-19, have been discharged or cured of the virus while one has migrated from the country.

Speaking at the press briefing today, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said, according to the Friday morning data, 1,684 more Covid-19 positive cases were reported which took our total confirmed case to 23,077."

Considering that 4,748 patients were cured from the disease according to today's morning numbers, "our recovery rate is 20.57%. The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 10 days," he added.

Aggrawal also said that in last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days. "We are implementing community surveillance at district, state levels to check community spread of coronavirus," he said.

Stressing on the importance of surveillance in the fight against Covid-19,, Dr. Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control said, "About 9.45 lakh people are on surveillance system."

Meanwhile, crossing the 6,000-mark in registering coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state after recording the highest single-day spike yesterday. The total number of cases in the state surged to 6,430 with 283deaths. The highest number of cases were reported from Mumbai with more than 4,000 positive Covid-19 patients.

Maharashtra was followed by Gujarat, which has crossed 2,500-mark with 2,624 cases and 112 deaths, according to the latest data. Delhi comes right after Gujarat with 2,376 positive patients and 50 deaths.

Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi, the other most-affected states according to the deaths recorded are Madhya Pradesh (83), Telangana (26), Andhra Pradesh (29), Uttar Pradesh (24), Punjab (16), Karnataka (18), Tamil Nadu (20), Rajasthan (27), West Bengal (15), Jammu and Kashmir (5), Kerala (3), Jharkhand (3), Haryana (3) and Bihar (2). Meghalaya, Odisha, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and have reported one death each.

However, on a positive note, all coronavirus cases in Tripura, Goa and Manipur are now negative, informed respective state officials. Moreover, the health ministry added that Covid-19 growth has declined in Odisha and Kerala.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 22

Andhra Pradesh - 955

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 36

Bihar - 176

Chandigarh - 27

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 2376

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 2624

Haryana - 272

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 427

Jharkhand - 55

Karnataka - 463

Kerala -448

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1852

Maharashtra - 6430

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 90

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 277

Rajasthan -1964

Tamil Nadu - 1683

Telangana - 984

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 47

Uttar Pradesh - 1604

West Bengal - 514

In order order to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the Union home ministry has now constituted five more IMCTs, in addition to the existing six inter ministerial central teams (IMCT).

It said "Situation is especially serious in major hotspot districts or emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad and Surat (Gujarat); Thane (Maharashtra); Hyderabad (Telangana); and Chennai (Tamil Nadu)," according to a Mint report.

India is currently under extended nationwide lockdown till 3, May 2020. In addition to that, Telangana government has already extended the lockdown till 7 May in the state to combat the spread of the infection.

Apart from that, across the world, the novel coronavirus infection has shot past 2.7 million, while the death toll has gone above 190,000, according to latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. In the US, coronavirus cases has topped has the world's largest number of coronavirus cases at over 868,000 and the country has reported close to 50,000 deaths.