Amid the citizens gearing up for a staggered removal of the 40-day nationwide lockdown after 3 May, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 33,610 after 1,823 fresh positive Covid-19 patients were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with that, with 67 more death since yesterday, the toll rose to 1,075, it said.

Currently, there are 24,162 active Covid-19 patients in the country, while 8,372 people have been discharged or cured. One patient has migrated from the country. Apart from that, the total number of confirmed cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

Speaking at the press briefing today, Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said that till Thursday morning, as many as 8,324 Covid-19 patients, which is 25.19% of total cases, have recovered so far.

Aggrawal added, "The current fatality rate is 3.2%. Co-morbidities was found in 78% of the patients who died from the virus. Doubling rate of the cases has now increased to 11 days."

On the topic of plasma therapy on for treatment of Covid-19, Aggrawal clarified, "As far as testing and treatment protocol is concerned we have to use RT-PCR test only."

On whether Centre is considering proposal by many state governments for running special trains to transport stranded people like students and migrant labourers, the joint secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Punya Salila Srivastava said, "As of now, the directives are to use buses."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to be the most affected state in the country with a total number of positive coronavirus cases at 9,915 while the death toll stood at 432. Mumbai alone recorded more than 6,400 cases yesterday. The death toll in the city rose to 270.

In terms of the cases reported, Maharashtra was followed by Gujarat at 4,082 cases, Delhi at 3,439 cases and Madhya Pradesh at 2,660 cases. Telangana was the latest state to cross more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The most-affected states according to the deaths recorded are Maharashtra (432), Delhi (56), Gujarat (197), Madhya Pradesh (130), Telangana (26), Andhra Pradesh (31), Uttar Pradesh (39), Punjab (19), Karnataka (21), Tamil Nadu (27), Rajasthan (51), West Bengal (22), Jammu and Kashmir (8), Kerala (4), Jharkhand (3), Haryana (3) and Bihar (2). Meghalaya, Odisha, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and have reported one death each.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1403

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 42

Bihar - 403

Chandigarh - 56

Chhattisgarh - 38

Delhi - 3439

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 4082

Haryana - 310

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir -581

Jharkhand - 107

Karnataka - 557

Kerala - 496

Ladakh -22

Madhya Pradesh - 2660

Maharashtra - 9915

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 128

Puducherry - 8

Punjab - 357

Rajasthan - 2438

Tamil Nadu -2162

Telangana - 1012

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 55

Uttar Pradesh - 2203

West Bengal - 758

Out of these, 280 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing, the data stated.

Early clinical trial results have showed Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the coronavirus, triggering a rally in global stock markets.

Globally, the novel coronavirus cases have surged past 3.2 million along with reporting more than 228,000 deaths across the world. The number of infected people due to Covid-19 in the United States crossed one million and the fatalities rose past 61,000. US is currently the hardest hit country in the world followed by Spain (236,899) and Italy (203,591).

