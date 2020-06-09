The number of fresh cases held steady at over 9,000 for the fifth day running as India's COVID-19 count crossed 2.66 lakh. Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of new cases in a single day. Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and West Bengal also saw an explosion of cases in last 24 hours.

The death toll due to coronavirus pandemic inched towards the grim milestone of 7,500-mark. India recorded 266 fatalities on Monday. The deadly novel coronavirus claimed 7,466 lives since the outbreak.

According to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare, the number of active coronavirus patients in India rose to 129,917. A record number of coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease. Over 48% of total coronavirus cases in India cured since the pandemic emerged.

Mumbai became the first city in India to confirm over 50,000 coronavirus cases. As many as 1,311 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the city in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra increased to 88,528 today. The state also recorded the highest number of fatalities related to coronavirus. Over 3,000 lost their lives due to infection in Maharashtra.

The coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu is on a sharp rise. Over 1,500 people tested positive in last 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 tally in the state to 33,229. Tamil Nadu recorded most number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra.

Delhi also witnessed a sharp jump in daily coronavirus count. At least 1,007 fresh cases were detected in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 29,943. With 17 fatalities on Monday, the death toll in the state jumped to 824.

New coronavirus cases had their biggest daily increase ever as the pandemic worsens globally and has yet to peak in central America, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, urging countries to press on with efforts to contains the virus.

Globally, the virus infected over 77 lakh people. The death toll from the virus surged to over 4 lakh.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated