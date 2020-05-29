The coronavirus pandemic in India grew by the highest number yet on Friday when 7,466 fresh cases where detected across the country. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 161,000. Maharashtra saw an explosion of fresh cases while Delhi recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 tally in last 24 hours.

The death toll in India continued to surge. At least 175 deaths were registered on Thursday, the third highest number of deaths in a single day. The number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection climbed to 4,706.

With the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, India overtook Turkey to become the ninth worst-affected country by coronavirus pandemic.

The number of active coronavirus patients stood at 89,987. On the brighter side, over 42% of the total coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state by coronavirus pandemic, contributed the highest number of new cases on Thursday. Over 2,500 people tested positive for the disease. Mumbai alone reported 1,467 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Coronavirus infected 59,546 people in Maharashtra. The fatalities in the state rose to 1,982.

Tamil Nadu also witnessed high number of coronavirus cases on Thursday. The state detected 827 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total count to 19,372. At least 12 died due to coronavirus infection in the state — highest single day death toll.

Delhi, the national capital of India, recorded over 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since the outbreak. At least 1,024 confirmed positive with coronavirus disease in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 16,281. As many as 13 people succumbed to death on Thursday, bringing the death toll in the state to 316.

India is currently under the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown which will end on May 31. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Centre announced nationwide lockdown in the last week of March. Several lockdown norms were relaxed in every phase of the lockdown. India also resumed domestic flight services this week.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 3,251

Arunchal Pradesh - 3

Assam - 856

Bihar - 3,296

Chandigarh - 288

Chhattisgarh - 399

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2

Delhi - 16,221

Goa - 69

Gujarat - 15,562

Haryana - 1,504

Himachal Pradesh - 276

Jammu and Kashmir - 2,036

Jharkhand - 469

Karnataka - 2,533

Kerala - 1,088

Ladakh - 73

Madhya Pradesh - 7,451

Maharashtra - 59,546

Manipur - 55

Meghalaya - 21

Nagaland - 18

Odisha - 1,660

Puducherry - 41

Punjab - 2,158

Rajasthan - 8,067

Sikkim - 1

Tamil Nadu - 19,372

Telangana - 2,256

Tripura - 242

Uttarakhand - 500

Uttar Pradesh - 7,170

West Bengal - 4,536

Globally, coronavirus infected 58 lakh people and claimed 3.6 lakh lives. Brazil became the latest coronavirus hotspot where cases were growing rapidly. The country so far confirmed 4.38 lakh COVID-19 patients. The United States was the affected by coronavirus pandemic which had reported over 17 lakh COVID-19 case. The death toll in America surged past 1 lakh.

















