As many as 1,52,879 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to, the Union home ministry said on Sunday morning.

This is the biggest jump in new infections India has seen since the outbreak of the virus. The country has been clocking in over one lakh cases for five days now as the second wave rages.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala -- cumulatively account for 72.23% of total new cases on Saturday, according to the ministry.

Among these, Maharashtra reported the highest daily fresh infections at 58,993. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 11,447 cases while Uttar Pradesh reported 9,587 new cases.

In addition to this, 839 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country now stands at 1,69,275.

This is the biggest jump in daily fatalities India has seen in nearly six months.

A total of 90,584 have recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,20,81,443.

As a result, there are 11,08,087 active cases in the country currently. The country has breached the 11-lakh mark once again. It had crossed the 10-lakh count only on Saturday, making this the fastest addition of one-lakh active cases.

Ten districts including Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Bengaluru Urban, Nashik, Delhi, Raipur, Durg and Aurangabad account for 45.65% of the total active cases, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 25,66,26,850 samples for Covid-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 14,12,047 samples were tested on Friday.

Vaccinations in India

The country has so far administered 10,15,95,147 anti-Covid shots.

According to the health ministry, India is the fastest nation to administer 100 million doses in 85 days.

The US took 89 days to administer 10 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine, while China took 102 days to cross the same number, it said.

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38,93,288 doses administered per day, the ministry said.

The statement came in the backdrop of several states reporting a shortage in Covid-19 vaccines.

The latest to flag the concern were Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, who said they only have a limited supply of Covid-19 vaccines and urged the Centre to ramp up the supply.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have also written to the Centre seeking more vaccines.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Health Ministers had on Thursday stated that their states were facing vaccine shortage.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said the state is facing a Covid-19 vaccine crunch and demanded 40 lakh doses every week from the Centre.

Meanwhile, the country is set to kick off 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival on Sunday that will continue till 14 April at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The festival aims to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus amid a surge in cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.