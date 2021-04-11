Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala -- cumulatively account for 72.23% of total new cases on Saturday, according to the ministry.
Among these, Maharashtra reported the highest daily fresh infections at 58,993. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 11,447 cases while Uttar Pradesh reported 9,587 new cases.
In addition to this, 839 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country now stands at 1,69,275.
This is the biggest jump in daily fatalities India has seen in nearly six months.
A total of 90,584 have recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,20,81,443.
As a result, there are 11,08,087 active cases in the country currently. The country has breached the 11-lakh mark once again. It had crossed the 10-lakh count only on Saturday, making this the fastest addition of one-lakh active cases.