Coronavirus cases in India have gone up to 6,48,315 after 22,771 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours. This is the highest spike in new positive cases so far. However, the recovery is still above 60%. The death toll has increased to 18,655 in the country.

The current total of active cases now stands at 2,35,433. Out of the total cases, 3,94,227 have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate now stands at 60.8%. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,42,383 tests were conducted on Friday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 1,92,990 cases. Out of the total cases in the state, 1,04,687 have recovered from the coronavirus disease and 79,927 are still active. The state has reported a total of 8,376 deaths so far.

Among the states and union territories, the national capital is third in terms of total cases. Delhi’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 94,695. The capital has registered 2,923 deaths, so far and 65,624 have recovered out of it. The tally of active cases stands at 26,148.

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,02,721 total cases of coronavirus and the death tally in the state has grown to 1,385. Out of the total cases in the state, 42,958 are active and 58,378 have recovered.

India is trying to fast track the development of an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine with two local companies set to commence clinical trials. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has asked state-run vaccine maker Bharat Biotech India Ltd to expedite the clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin and has set a launch deadline of 15 August.

Globally, the Covid-19 cases have increased to over 11 million and the death toll has reached over 5,23,000. U.S. cases rose 2.1%, higher than the seven-day average, with more than 57,000 infections in 24 hours. Brazil’s death toll remains high, with 1,290 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he tested positive for the coronavirus and has isolated himself. A WHO official said it would be “unwise" to predict when a vaccine might be rolled out.

