Globally, the Covid-19 cases have increased to over 11 million and the death toll has reached over 5,23,000. U.S. cases rose 2.1%, higher than the seven-day average, with more than 57,000 infections in 24 hours. Brazil’s death toll remains high, with 1,290 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he tested positive for the coronavirus and has isolated himself. A WHO official said it would be “unwise" to predict when a vaccine might be rolled out.