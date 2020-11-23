Subscribe
Home >News >India >Coronavirus update: India's tally rises to 91.4 lakh, 44,059 new cases in 24 hours
Coronavirus update: India's tally rises to 91.4 lakh, 44,059 new cases in 24 hours

1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The overall cases include 4,43,486 active cases and 85,62,642 recoveries
  • With 511 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,738

India's coronavirus tally reached 91,39,866 on Monday after 44,059 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases include 4,43,486 active cases and 85,62,642 recoveries. With 511 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,738.

This is the sixteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

India recovered 41,024 patients in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has 82,521 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 65982 and Delhi with 40,212.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,25,82,730 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 22nd November, of these, 8,49,596 samples were tested yesterday.

