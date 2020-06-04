India witnessed the biggest jump in daily coronavirus count with 9,304 people testing positive for the novel virus in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 216,919, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continued to record high number of coronavirus cases while Delhi saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count on in last 24 hours.

The fatalities from coronavirus pandemic crossed the grim milestone of 6,000-mark. As many as 260 people succumbed to death in last 24 hours. Maharashtra alone confirmed 122 causalities on Wednesday. Nearly 48% of total fatalities came from Maharashtra on Wednesday. Delhi also recorded 50 deaths while 30 coronavirus patients died in Gujarat in last 24 hours.

The number of active coronavirus cases increased to 106,737. On the brighter side, over 1 lakh people recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra registered 2,560 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 74,860. The death toll in Maharashtra surged past 2,500. Maharashtra witnessed the highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in India.

The coronavirus cases in Delhi were on steady rise. As many as 1,513 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 23,645. The deadly virus claimed 606 lives in the national capital.

Delhi government earlier launched a mobile app "Delhi Corona" on which people can check hospital-wise beds and ventilators available for COVID-19 patients.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 count crossed 25,000-mark on Wednesday. The state confirmed 1,286 fresh cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu was the second state in India to register over 25,000 coronavirus cases, after Maharashtra.

India approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients, the health ministry said. Remdesivir is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials.

"The Central Drug Control Standard Organisation (CDCSO) has given permission for emergency use to treat COVID-19 patients based on the available evidence. Remdesivir has been approved for emergency use to treat COVID-19 patients. In terms of what protocol, what doses, it is not available with me now. Particular organisations produce available evidence and based on that, permission for use is given," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.





