"The Central Drug Control Standard Organisation (CDCSO) has given permission for emergency use to treat COVID-19 patients based on the available evidence. Remdesivir has been approved for emergency use to treat COVID-19 patients. In terms of what protocol, what doses, it is not available with me now. Particular organisations produce available evidence and based on that, permission for use is given," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.