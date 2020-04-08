India's COVID-19 death toll reached 149 today after registering over 30 fresh deaths — the highest single-day casualty since the coronavirus outbreak. With over 10 new deaths, the toll in Maharashtra climbed to 64.

Coronavirus claimed as many as 35 lives in last 24 hours. A 14-month-old child passed away in Gujarat's Jamnagar — the youngest victim of the virus in the country. The death toll in Gujarat rose to 13.

Indore confirmed over 10 deaths due to COVID-19 infection so far, taking the total fatalities in the Madhya Pradesh to 13. The number of deaths stood at nine in Delhi, seven each in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five in West Bengal, four each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, three each in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, two each in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, one each in Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 5,000-mark. Maharashtra is the worst affected state by coronavirus pandemic with more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Over 500 coronavirus cases were reported from Mumbai, India's financial capital. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu confirmed the highest number of positive cases at 690. Delhi continued to be the third worst affected state with a total of 576 coronavirus patients.

According to the ministry, people above 60 years of age account for 63% of the 109 deaths that have occurred due to COVID-19 in India. People between the age of 40 and 60 account for 30% of the deaths in the country, Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary of the health ministry, said. Around 73% of the deaths occurred in men and 27% in women, Agarwal added.

Those with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes are at higher risk, suggests a global study. At least 86% of the patients who died in India had conditions such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, hypertension and heart-related problems, according to health ministry.

“We must realise those with comorbid health conditions are at a higher risk of developing a severe form of illness, and need to be extra cautious," he explained.

The data was based on an analysis of 4,067 cases and 109 deaths in the country, according to health ministry.

The novel coronavirus infected more than 1.43 million people and killed over 82,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll in United States reached 12,900 after the country recorded the most new virus deaths in a single day. A record high of more than 800 fatalities were reported in just one day on Tuesday in New York City. A total of 15,877 people have died of COVID-19 in Italy, the highest in across the world.

Share Via