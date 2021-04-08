India on Thursday registered as many as 1,26,789 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases ever since the pandemic began. The country's overall tally is now at 1,29,28,574, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

India is now the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

As many as 685 deaths were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus death count in India to 16,68,62.

While 59,258 people were discharged, the total active caseload in the country stands at 9,10,319. Around 1,18,51,393 people have recovered so far.

The previous high of 1,03,844 new cases in a single day was reported on 5 April. Total Covid-19 vaccination stands at 9,01,98,673.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 25,26,77,379 samples have been tested for Covid-19, upto 7 April. Of these, 12,37,781 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Covid vaccination in India

The Ministry of Health today said that the country has vaccinated a total of 9 crore people with the Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have formally informed the Centre about their fast depleting stock of Covid-19 vaccines, while Chhattisgarh and Odisha said they too were facing a similar shortage.

The Centre, meanwhile, claimed there was no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country and that states will be provided with adequate stock as per their need. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also slammed the states and asked them to first "put their house in order".

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," tweeted PM Modi.

The two nurses who administered the vaccine to PM Modi at AIIMS, Delhi are -- P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

PM Modi took his first dose of vaccine on 1 March.

India, in a landmark achievement, has vaccinated over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now.

PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16.

