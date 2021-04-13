As many as 1,61,736 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,36,89,453, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday morning.

Sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the health ministry said on Monday.

Among these, Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily tally as the state reported 51,751 new Covid-19 cases. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 while Delhi reported 11,491 new cases.

The total number of fatalities due to the disease has reached 1,71,058 with 879 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has also seen a minimal decrease too as compared to Monday when it had crossed the 900-mark.

In addition to this, 97,168 more people have recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,22,53,697.

As a result, there are 12,64,698 active cases in the country currently. India had breached the 12-lakh mark in active tally for the first time on Monday.

The 10 districts with the highest number of active covid-19 cases are Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 25,92,07,108 samples for Covid-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Among these, 14,00,122 samples were tested on Monday.

Containment measures

As India topped the daily counts of other nations and surpassed Brazil as the world’s second worst-affected country, several state governments have imposed new curbs on social and economic activity.

Haryana became the sixth state to impose night curfews and other curbs on Monday after Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

While Lucknow city administration on Monday deployed separate teams for every ward and sealed containment zones, Chhattisgarh declared the whole district of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi as a containment zone for a week.

The worst-affected state of Maharashtra has so far held several meetings on imposition of the lockdown and handling its economic fallout.

Economists said curbs may cripple the country’s economy that was slowly recovering from the earlier setback.

Vaccinations in India

The country has so far administered 10,85,33,085 anti-Covid jabs.

The Union health ministry stated on Monday that with 40,55,055 doses per day, India continues to remain at the top in terms the number of daily vaccinations administered globally.

The country is followed by the US with 31,41,912 shots being given on an average per day and Brazil (8,33,833).

The inoculation drive in India was rolled out on 16 January with HCWs getting inoculated and the vaccination of the FLWs started on 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India extended the drive to include everybody aged 45 last week.

Sputnik V gets approval

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine for usage, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

This paves the way for India to rollout its third vaccine against the coronavirus infections. The country has been administering Covishield -- the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India -- and home-grown Covaxin.

