Kerala reports only one new Covid-19 case today, says state govt

Ernakulam: Kerala on Friday reported only one new covid-19 case, and ten more recoveries, according to an official statement from the state government, as it continues the steak of flattening of the virus infection curve. This is the second time this week the state is reporting only one case in a day, in sharp contrast to the surge in cases in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Official estimates put the total recorded cases in Kerala so far at 395. Out of them, 255 people have recovered, that is about 65%, and 138 are still active patients. Two Keralites had died previously over covid-19, excluding another death of a Puducherry native while in treatment in the state.

The fresh case on Friday was confirmed from Kozhikode district, and the person's infection was traced to contact with another covid-19 patient, the statement said. Kerala has 78,980 people in observation as of Friday, 526 of them in hospitals and the rest at their homes, it added.

The state has sent 18,029 samples for testing so far, out of which 17,279 returned as negative and the rest of the results are awaited, the statement said.

