NEW DELHI : After Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh has recorded the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths in India so far. According to latest figures released by the union health ministry, Maharashtra reported 127 deaths while 36 coronavirus patients have died so far in Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra has so far 1761 confirmed corona cases, out of which 127 people have passed away. MP has 532 confirmed cases. Several other states like Delhi (1069 cases), Rajasthan (700) and Tamil Nadu (969) have reported more number of corona cases but the casualty figure is lower.

Delhi has reported 19 deaths, Rajasthan 3 and Tamil Nadu 10.

With 22 deaths, Gujarat has the third highest number of corona casualty in India. Punjab has registered 11 deaths while Tamil Nadu reported 10 fatalities and Telangana nine.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported six deaths each while West Bengal has registered five deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four and five deaths respectively. Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

In Indore, which accounts for most of the deaths in Madhya Pradesh, three men aged 72, 66 and 52 died due to coronavirus on Wednesday and Friday. Five persons have died in Ujjain, two in Khargone, one each in Bhopal, Chhindwara and Dewas.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus across India rose to 273 today.