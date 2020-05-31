Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June with some relaxations

A day after the government announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till 30 June with several relaxations for the citizens in a phased unlocking plan, Maharashtra government announced that it has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June, 2020.

In the fresh guidelines laid out by the state, the government makes it clear that easing of curbs and phase-wise opening will exclude Covid-19 containment zones, said an official.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government stated that movement of individuals to remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities.

In its revised guidelines in accordance to the Centre's Unlock plan 1.0, the state said that in phase 1, which will commence from 3 June, all government offices will be permitted to operate with 15% strength or minimum 15 members, whichever is more. The state government said that come 8 June, all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

It also said that from 5 June, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on odd-even basis from 9 am to 5 pm. However, trial rooms for clothes, apparels etc will not be allowed to function in order to curb the spread of the infection.

It also said that individual physical exercises shall be permitted in open public spaces including beaches, playgrounds, gardens and promenades between 5 am and 7 pm. This will be allowed only at nearby places and no long-distance travel will be permitted, it said.

The week following next Monday, several other relaxations will be provided for the citizens. Movement of passengers will also be allowed in a phased manner from 8 June. "Intra-district bus services will be allowed while inter-district bus services will not be permitted," it said.

Apart from buses, other public vehicles will function as follows:

Taxi/Cab aggregator: Driver with not more than two passengers

Rickshaw: One rider and two passengers

Four wheeler: Driver with two passengers only

Two wheeler: One rider with one passenger

In its 'Mission Begin Again' plans, Maharashtra government also added, "Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians etc will be permitted with social distancing norms and usage of sanitsation and masks."

However, religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours to remain closed across the state during the lockdown period.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced that the lockdown will continue in containment zones till 30 June and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas.

"Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till 30 June. In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required," MHA said in its guidelines for Unlock 1.

It also issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning 1 June, 2020."

