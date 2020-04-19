The Maharashtra government has asked its departments not to use sanitisation domes, rooms or tunnels that spray disinfectants on people in view of the coronavirus outbreak, as there is no scientific evidence to show these are effective, health officials said here on Sunday.

Issuing a set of instructions, state health department director Dr Archana Patil asked all departments not to deploy such domes or tunnels, after similar communication was received from the Centre, they said.

"These disinfectant-spraying rooms, domes and tunnels were replicated by several government departments, including at police stations, without application of mind. There is no scientific evidence that it is effective. The Centre has now come clear on it, after which these instructions were issued," an official said.