MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Friday reported 394 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 6817.

Of these 6,817 cases, 4,447 are from Mumbai alone followed by 1020 from the Pune division.

Death toll in Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 301 in the state. In a press statement, the Public Health Department said, there were 18 covid-related deaths in the state today.

Of these 18, 11 were recorded in Mumbai, five in Pune and two in Malegaon.

"Twelve out of 18 patients (67%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease," the press statement said.

Out of 10,2189 laboratory samples, 94,485 were negative and 6,817 have been tested positive for coronavirus until today.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 512 active containment zones in the state currently.

Currently, 1,19,161 people are in home quarantine and 8,814 people are in institutional quarantine, the state said.

Mortality rate in the state due to COVID-19 is 4.4% currently. "On analyzing 269 deaths in the state, mortality rate among patients below 50 years old is comparatively less. It is 0.64% in the age group 21-30 years and it rises with increasing age beyond this age group. It is highest (17.78%) in the age-group 61-70 years," the Public Health Department said.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated