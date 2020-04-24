With 394 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra total number of positive Covid-19 count increased to 6,817 today, according to state health department. Along with that, the state also registered 18 more deaths, taking the toll to 310. Apart from that, a total of 957 patients have been discharged till date, it added.

Out of the total cases, Mumbai recorded the highest number of patients with 4,589 cases after registering 357 new Covid-19 cases today, said the official. The number of active cases in the state capital stands at 3,815.

Moreover, with 6 more cases in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, the number of positive cases in the area increased to 220, while the death toll is at 14, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra's chief Uddhav Thackeray had a telephonic discussion with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus by both the states and various other subjects, informed Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

They also discussed arrangements made for the students of Maharashtra in Kota and are collectively working on modalities to bring the kids back home.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a big jump in the number of novel coronaviurus cases in the country after recording 1,752 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed Covid-19 cases today have increased to 23,452, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Additionally, with 37 more deaths, the death toll due to the infection rose to 723, it said.

