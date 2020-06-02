With more than 2,000 fresh coroanvirus cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra 's Covid-19 count today crossed a grim milestone of 72,000 positive patients in the state. According to the state health department, the total number of Covid019 patients in Maharashtra has increased to 72,300 after 2,287 new cases were reported since Monday.

The daily death toll also saw a three-digit rise of 103 more fatalities reported, taking the total number of virus-related deaths in the state to 2,465, the authorities added.

Apart from that,1225 patients got discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease today. The state currently has 31,333 recovered patients since the outbreak.

As of Tuesday, Mumbai alone reported 41,986 confirmed cases after 1,109 confirmed patients were reported in the last 24 hours. With 49 more fatalities, as many as 1,368 virus-related deaths have been reported in the city since the outbreak.

Of these fresh cases, 35 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, today, taking the the total cases in the area to 1,830, while the death toll stands at 71, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Amid the rising cases, Maharashtra today is readying itself to brace the upcoming Cyclone Nisarga. The severe cyclone will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph besides heavy rainfall and storm in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, the Home Ministry said.

"Prime minister Narendra Modi spoke to me about cyclone Nisarga and assured Centre's support," said Maharahtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Currently, the cyclone is very likely to move north-northeastwards across north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh tomorrow afternoon as a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' with maximum wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 mph, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, India's novel coronavirus cases is nearing 2 lakh cases as over 8,000 fresh cases were reported since Monday. The total number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 198,706, according to the latest data from the health ministry.

The death toll also increased to 5,598 after 204 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

