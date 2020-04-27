With 552 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra's Covid-19 case count shot past 8,500-mark today, The total number of cases rose to 8,590, according to the state health officials. Along with that, the state also reported 27 more deaths due to the highly contagious virus, taking the overall toll to 369.

However, 94 patients were discharged today after making full recovery from the infections, bringing the total number of cured patients in the state to 1,282, the official added.

Out of these, Mumbai reported 395 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the tally to 5,589. With 15 more fatalities, death toll rose to 219 in the city.

Moreover, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 13 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum of Mumbai, today, taking the total number of cases to 288 including 14 deaths in that area.

Accessing the containment zones the Pune, city's Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve extended the period of the order which declared the Pune Municipal Corporation area as containment zone, till May 3.

Moreover, 11 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia who were arrested on April 23 after their quarantine period concluded, have now been remanded to Police custody till April 28, 2020, said DCP Zone 9. Initially, 10 of these members were quarantined and one had tested positive. Arrest was made after results came negative.

With the fresh numbers, Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state in the country since the outbreak. Meanwhile,the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the country increased to 28,380 today, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll due to the highly contagious disease has reached 886 since the outbreak as 60 deaths got reported since yesterday, it added.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated