The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surpassed 29,000 after 1,576 more patients were reported Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 29,100, according to the state health department.

Maharashtra, on Thursday, recorded the highest single-day spike Covid-19 cases with 1,602 positive cases.

Along with that, with 49 more virus-related fatalities, the death toll in the state increased to 1,068, it said.

Of these cases, Mumbai recorded 933 new cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Of these cases, 84 positive patients were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, taking the total number of cases in the area to 1,145. However, no new death recorded today and the death toll stands at 53, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

With these staggering numbers, Maharashtra continues to be the hardest-hit state in the country both in terms of the number of cases and the deaths related to the virus.

Looking at the situation, the state governement may extend the lockdown in the state till 31 May.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 count crossed 81,000-mark today as the states added 3,967 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 81,970, according to ministry of health and family welfare. The number of deaths in India rose to 2,649 with 100 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours.

Share Via